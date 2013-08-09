SM Swag Offers New Buy Facebook Friends Service

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- A new service from Social Media Swag allows customers to buy facebook friends for their Facebook account. Today, Facebook is the largest and most popular social media site on the internet. Millions of businesses and entrepreneurs use Facebook to help market their business efforts. Social Media Swag offers a means for these businesses and entrepreneurs to jump start their Facebook accounts with potential customers.



For example, a person who “friends” a Facebook account allows all of their other friends to see what that Facebook accounts posts. This allows online businesses to reach new potential customers. However, several studies have shown that many Facebook users are reluctant to become “friends” with an account unless that particular account already has a number of friends. This “Catch-22” situation means that unless an online business can find other ways of attracting “friends” to their account, they will have a very difficult time expanding their efforts in Facebook.



SM Swag offers four different packages of Facebook friends designed to jump start an account by providing plenty of “friends”.



- Followed: 500 friends for $19.95

- Popular: 1,000 friends for $29.95

- Famous: 1,500 friends for $34.95

- Ultimate: 2,000 friends for $39.95



Each of these packages is delivered in three, four, five or seven business days respectively. Plus, they all come with a full money back guarantee. Plus, each package can be customized in terms of the number of “friends” for better effect. For more on how to buy cheap Facebook friends, visit SM Swag.



Steve Donahue

SM Swag

Newport Beach, CA, USA

support@smswag.com

http://www.smswag.com