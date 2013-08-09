SM Swag Offers New Cheap Facebook Likes Service

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- A new service from Social Media Swag allows customers to purchase cheap Facebook likes for their Facebook accounts and posts. Facebook is the most popular social media website today. Millions of small businesses and entrepreneurs use Facebook to grow and expand their customer base. Social Media Swag provides a means through purchasing Facebook likes for companies to expand their business online.



Studies have shown that many FaceBook users are reluctant to “like” a business page unless plenty of other people have “liked” it before. This reluctance can be very difficult for online businesses to overcome without any outside assistance. Social Media Swag offers a means of purchasing Facebook likes which can jump start a Facebook account. By purchasing a package of “likes”, online businesses can overcome the reluctance of many Facebook users and get more people to see their Facebook page. This can in turn, expand their business opportunities.



Social Media Swag offers four different packages for their customers. Each package is guaranteed and delivered in three to seven business days.



- Liked: 1,500 Likes for $19.95

- Popular: 3,000 Likes for $29.95

- Famous: 7,500 Likes for $39.95

- Ultimate: 12,000 Likes for $59.95



Each of these packages are safe, competitively priced and can be customized in terms of followers for each customer. The customization means that the final number of likes will look more natural and encourage more people to also “like” the Facebook account. For more information about how to buy Facebook likes cheap, visit SMSwag.com.



Steve Donahue

SM Swag

Newport Beach, CA, USA

support@smswag.com

http://www.smswag.com