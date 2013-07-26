SM Swag Offers Social Media Services

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- A new website, SM Swag, is now offering a way to buy Facebook likes cheap and other social media services for their customers. A “like” on Facebook is a signal of approval for a particular page or post. “Liking” a post or account is then seen by all the Facebook friends of the person who initiated the “like”. For businesses, organizations and individuals trying to build up their brand and customer base, getting their account “liked” on Facebook is of paramount importance.



Studies have shown that many people are reluctant to “like” a Facebook post, image or account unless there are already plenty of “likes” in the first place. To put it another way, to become popular on Facebook means you have to be popular already. This can be a difficult task for those without adequate outside resources to overcome this “Catch-22” situation.



However, Social Media Swag offers a means to purchase from up to four different packages of Facebook likes to jump start a Facebook account. Each of these packages comes with a money back guarantee and are an effective, safe means of promotion.



- Liked: 1,500 Likes for $19.95

- Popular: 3,000 Likes for $29.95

- Famous: 7,500 Likes for $39.95

- Ultimate: 12,000 Likes for $59.95



Each of these packages can be customized to the exact number and are delivered within three, four, five or seven business days respectively. For more information about how to buy facebook likes and other services, visit SMSwag.com.



Steve Donahue

SM Swag

Newport Beach, CA, USA

support@smswag.com

http://www.smswag.com