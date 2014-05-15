SMAART WiFi TM Set to Widen Their Client Base at the National Restaurant Show

Golden, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- It appears that SMAART WiFi is trying to make a smart move at the National Restaurant Show. The company has announced that they will be showcasing the functionality and giving live demos of their new social wifi and advertising platform that they have branded as SMAART WiFi at the National Restaurant Show that has been scheduled to be held between May 17th and 20th in Chicago, IL.



John Bailey, CEO of The WiFi Company, has taken pains to explain at length why they have chosen this event for the debut of their SMAART WiFi. He says, "Over the last 10 years, we have built our business by providing wireless network management and in-store radio to restaurants, retailers and franchises across the country and I felt the National Restaurant Show would be the perfect event to debut SMAART WiFi, as it’s the premiere 4 day event where more than 1,800 suppliers and tens of thousands of buyers come together to make lasting connections that drive business profitability and shape the future of the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry.” In short, he is hoping that his company will be making lasting connections with a number of buyers who will be attending the show.



Bailey points out that there are a number of restaurants and fast food franchises that offer free wifi but they virtually get nothing back. He adds that his company wants to help businesses grow their social media “fans & likes” and email list because if businesses upgrade their FREE WiFi to SMAART WiFi, they will be able to accomplish their aim of increasing their client base. "Within minutes of adding our SMAART WiFi hot spot, a business can receive new fans or likes, collect valuable customer demographic information about who’s using their wifi, and send users a pop up coupon, promotion or marketing message all while they’re browsing on the wifi network"



The company further adds that they have recently released a video showcasing the functionality of the SMAART WiFi customer engagement platform. They say that they believe that the show attendees will nominate them for the next year’s FABI Awards Program that rewards bold imagination in food and beverage products with great potential to help operators capitalize on consumer trends and drive operator success. In fact, the company urges the show attendees to do this nomination.



The Wi-Fi company will demonstrate the functionality of the SMAART technology via live demos at Booth #9652 starting May 17th through May 20th as part of the National Restaurant Show being held at largest convention center in North America - McCormick Place in Chicago.



They add that they have put in place a documentary crew to follow the journey of SMAART WiFi team.



About SMAART WiFi TM

SMAART WiFi TM - Social Media And Ad Response Targeting WiFi has been formed as a joint venture three online entities namely WifiAdvertising.net, Pubtricity.com and The WiFi Company. The company provides round the clock wireless network management and in-store radio with their own proprietary software that can help in controlling user access, data security, and content management for businesses of various sizes.



About Pubtricity

Pubtricity is based in New Jersey and they are changing the way leading brands engage better with their customers and they believe that this will make more rewarding and engaging experiences available for mobile users. They help their partners reach and reward mobile users through their proprietary geo-fencing, social wifi and ibeacon-enabled technology digital loyalty solutions. Pubtricity also has a range of mobile performance advertising solutions to drive acquisition and user retention for agencies as well as direct clients.



For Media Contact:



Darien Seidman

Media Relations

The Wifi Company - SMAART WiFi

190 Pine Road Golden, CO 80403

www.smaartwifi.com

856-448-4649 (press inquiries)

(877) 949-9434 (corporate)

ds@smaartwifi.com



YOU TUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/smaartwifi