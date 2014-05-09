SMAART WiFi TM to Make Its Big Debut at the National Restaurant Show

Golden, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Today, Wi-Fi technology enables users to access the World Wide Web by simply connecting their device to any available open network. It provides a convenient, easy and most of all, a very economical way to stay in touch with the world. SMAART Wi-Fi is now taking this experience to the next level. Their new take on Wi-Fi helps all parties involved get something in return for their investment.



For restaurants, it's the chance to increase loyalty with their patrons by giving them coupons, promo codes and offers. For customers using the Wi-Fi, the opportunity will open doors to enhanced savings. For advertisers, it provides a unique chance to improve visibility and become an integral part of the customer decision making process with a captive audience. SMAART Wi-Fi is a two way reward approach that helps everyone involved get more back.



John Bailey, CEO of The WiFi Company, was ecstatic about the launch and explained the concept, "Within minutes of adding our SMAART WiFi hot spot, a business can receive new fans or likes, collect valuable customer demographic information about who’s using their Wi-Fi, and send the users a pop up coupon, promotion or marketing message all while they’re browsing on the Wi-Fi network"



The new technology is being launched at the National Restaurant Show giving the company an ideal platform to demonstrate the value of their technology to the food service industry.



When asked about the timing and the venue of the launch, John said, “The National Restaurant Show is the perfect event to debut SMAART Wi-Fi, as it’s the premiere 4 day event where more than 1,800 suppliers and tens of thousands of buyers come together to make lasting connections that drive business profitability and shape the future of the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry.”



The Wi-Fi company will demonstrate the functionality of the SMAART technology via live demos at Booth #9652 starting May 17th through May 20th as part of the National Restaurant Show being held at largest convention center in North America - McCormick Place in Chicago.



About SMAART WiFi TM

SMAART WiFi - Social Media And Ad Response Targeting WiFi is a joint venture of WifiAdvertising.net, Pubtricity.com and The WiFi Company . The WiFi Company provides wireless network management and in-store radio on 24 x 7 basis with their own proprietary software to control user access, data security, and content management for businesses of all sizes.



For more info, visit www.thewificompany.com



About Pubtricity

Pubtricity helps partners reach and reward mobile users through proprietary geo-fencing, social Wi-Fi and ibeacon-enabled technology digital loyalty solutions. For more information about Pubtricity, visit: www.pubtricity.com



Media Contact



The Wifi Company - SMAART WiFi

Darien Seidman, Media Relations

190 Pine Road Golden, CO 80403

www.smaartwifi.com

856-448-4649 (press inquiries)

877-949-9434 (corporate)

ds@smaartwifi.com

YOU TUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/smaartwifi