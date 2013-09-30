Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Small and Medium-Sized Reactors - New Build Market, Policy Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2025 market report to its offering

Small and Medium-Sized Reactors - New Build Market, Policy Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2025



Summary



"Small and Medium-Sized Reactors - New Build Market, Policy Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2025", is the latest report from The publisher. The report covers the development of Small and Medium sized Reactors (SMRs) in the global nuclear power industry, including growth trajectory and plans for new build. The report provides comprehensive information on the size of the markets for nuclear new build. Apart from demand, the cost of reactors planned to begin operation across the world are also estimated in the report.



The growing demand for electricity across the globe and the need for the development and use of safe, reliable and economical sources of energy are encouraging a number of countries to build new nuclear reactors. However, countries with distributed demand for power are increasingly looking into the construction of multiple smaller or medium sized reactors, instead of installing one large reactor. There are currently around 117 Small and Medium-sized Reactor (SMR) units currently under operation worldwide, while around 72 SMR units are expected to come online in the near future. More than 45 countries across different regions of the world are considering introducing nuclear power generation as part of their energy mix, and many of these countries are looking to install SMRs to this end. The nuclear power programs of these countries will open up numerous opportunities for various players involved in the SMR new-build nuclear market, creating future market potential.



Scope



- Analysis of the growth of SMRs in the global nuclear industry and the plans for building SMRs in various countries across the globe.

- Analysis of trends in the global nuclear power sector and opportunities in new build SMR market from 2006 to 2012 and forecast for 13 years up to 2025.

- In-depth analysis and forecasts including the size of the nuclear new build SMR market and the growth potential of the market up until 2025.

- Qualitative analysis of market drivers and restraints.

- Qualitative analysis of key regulations impacting the nuclear power industry.

- Analysis of key market players in the industry.



Reasons to buy



- Gain up to date information and analysis relating to potential opportunities in the global SMR new build market

- Identify key regions representing potential growth opportunities for SMR new build

- Gain information regarding the major players involved in the manufacture and supply of SMR technology

- Understand potential market opportunities in various geographies and fine tune your business strategy in target locations

- Identify the various SMR technologies being developed across the globe



Companies Mentioned



Atomic Energy of Canada Limited

Babcock and Wilcox

China National Nuclear Corporation

General Atomics

GE-Hitachi

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited

Toshiba Corporation



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143124/small-and-medium-sized-reactors-new-build-market-policy-analysis-competitive-landscape-and-key-country-analysis-to-2025.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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