Small Animal Imaging (In Vivo) Market to Reach $1.55 Billion - 2017 with a CAGR of 14.5%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The report "Global Small Animal Imaging (In Vivo) Market - By systems and reagents [Micro-PET, Optical Imaging, Micro-MRI, Micro-SPECT, Micro-Ultrasound, Micro-CT & Multimodality/Hybrid Imaging Modalities] - Competitive Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2017", analyzes the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.



- 117 Tables

- 20 Figures

- 269 Pages ans In-Depth Tale of Content on "Small Animal Imaging (In Vivo) Market"



The global small animal imaging (in vivo) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2012 to 2017 and is classified into two types of imaging systems namely standalone and multimodal imaging technologies. In addition, report covers different types of imaging reagents employed in small animal research studies such as nuclear imaging reagents, optical imaging reagents, MRI contrasting reagents, CT contrast reagents and ultrasound contrast reagents. With the diverse choice of imaging technologies, parameters such as disease model, cost, ease-of-use, accessibility to imaging agents, and utility of particular imaging modality, play crucial role in dictating researcher’s choice while purchasing an imaging system.



The global small animal imaging (in vivo) market is valued at $789.4 million in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over the next five years. Small animal in vivo imaging industry has experienced numerous technological advancements, changes in market due to change in government funding towards support for research across the globe and due to industry consolidation. It is projected that the trend of developing innovative products and enhancing existing products will continue in future to resolve the current challenges and meet the demanding needs of market. Market shows growing preference towards hybrid technologies such as SPECT+CT and PET + CT. This trend is expected for novel combination systems such as SPECT + MRI and PET + MRI. Technological advancements, growing adoption rate, rising application of functional imaging and increasing number of pharma companies are the major driving factors that are enhancing the growth of the market.



