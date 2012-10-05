Small Appliances Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Small appliances market is forecasted to grow substantially in all market segments through 2016 owing to the rise in living standards and need for more comfort. Small appliance industry consists of home appliances that are movable or partially movable and can be used on tables, counters, or other platforms. The growth of small appliances market is expected to be driven by product innovation, upgradation of existing products, and value-added features in the coming years. Small appliances are generally categorized as commercial and home appliances. Commercial appliances are meant for business or office settings, while home appliances are used for household purposes. Popular home appliances target health issues and promise consumer restaurant experience at home.



Some of the major advantages of using these small appliances are:



- Time saving

- Reduction in manual efforts

- Effective results



Market Segmentation



Based on Products



- Food Preparation Appliances

- Heating Appliances

- Irons

- Personal Care Appliances

- Small Cooking Appliances

- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-cooking)

- Vacuum Cleaners



This research report provides an analysis of the market depending on its major market segments and geographies. The major regions analyzed under this research report are:



- Europe

- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



This report provides a complete analysis of the major industry segments, current market trends, market structure, industry growth drivers, restraints, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes analysis of technological developments in the small appliances market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top industry players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to new entrants and existing market players along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Haier, BPL Group, Brother Industries, Blendtec, Braun Company, Hamilton Beach Brands, Kitchen Aid, Krups, Meyer Corporation, Philips, Proctor Silex, Russell Hobbs Inc., Tiger Corporation, Zojirushi Corporation, and others.



