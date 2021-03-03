The increasing emphasis on self-defense and extensive rise in investment in the defense & law enforcement bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Small Arms Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Small Arms business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
The global market landscape of Small Arms is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Small Arms Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Cutting Type, Firing Systems, Materials Used, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Pistols
Revolvers
Rifles
Machine Guns
Shotguns
Carbines
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Military
Law Enforcement
Hunting
Sports
Self-defense
Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
56mm
62mm
9mm
7mm
5mm
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Guided
Unguided
Cutting Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Smooth Bore
Threaded
Firing Systems Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Gas-operated
Recoil-operated
Manually-operated
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Polymer
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Pakistan
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Small Arms Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Small Arms market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Small Arms Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Small Arms Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on the self-defense
4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries
4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it
4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Small Arms Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Pistols
5.1.2. Revolvers
5.1.3. Rifles
5.1.4. Machine Guns
5.1.5. Shotguns
5.1.6. Carbines
5.1.7. Others
Chapter 6. Small Arms Market By End Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1. End Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Military
6.1.2. Law Enforcement
6.1.3. Hunting
6.1.4. Sports
6.1.5. Self-defense
CONTINUED..!!
