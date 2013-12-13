Small Business 2BU Beauty Launches Fundraising Campaign on Indiegogo Website

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- 2BU Beauty, a beauty and pampering service based in Seattle, Wash., has just launched a fundraising campaign on the Indiegogo website. The small business hopes to raise enough money to take their mobile spa that comes directly to their clients’ homes, offices, hospital beds or parties, and turn it into a nationwide service. The beauty services include manicures, pedicures, massages, and facials.



2BU Beauty was founded by a young woman named Jo Ollila, who realized first-hand when she was pregnant how beneficial and appreciated on-site beauty and pampering services can be. She understands how it feels to be stressed out and overwhelmed, and so she strives to help reach out to people through her services and let them know that she empathizes with what they are going through, and that she wants to help them.



“2BU Beauty is my way of saying ‘I totally get it and I want to help you feel like YOU,’” Jo wrote in an article that accompanies her new business promotion on Indiegogo.



“As a woman and a mom, a friend and a partner, I also want to provide fun and meaningful ways for women to connect with each other, and with their children. We created a holistic menu of services ranging from the totally silly and fun to the completely restorative and healing. That is what 2BU Beauty is all about.”



In the short time that 2BU Beauty has been open in Seattle, Jo has already amassed over 300 customers. As she noted, there is a true need for a business like hers, and she hopes by the time the Indiegogo projects complete, she will have raised the capital she needs to help even more people feel cherished and special, and not have to rely on beauty apps for their pampering. She plans to hire city managers in various locations across the country, and leverage the success of the 2BU Beauty brand. Her first goals are to set up shop in San Francisco, Calif. and Portland, Ore.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Jo’s 2BU Beauty campaign is welcome to visit the Indiegogo website at any time; there, they can read about the exciting project as well as how donors will be rewarded for their contributions.



About 2BU Beauty

2BU Beauty is a mobile spa based in Seattle, Wash. The company brings spa services - like manicures, pedicures facials and massages - to their clients, wherever they may be: at home, at the office, in a hotel or even in the hospital. The company recently launched a fundraising campaign on Indiegogo with the hopes of raising enough money to expand its services nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/pampering-service-that-comes-to-you-at-your-home-office-or-hospital-room