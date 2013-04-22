Small Business Accounting Services Provider Complete Controller Opens New Satellite Offices

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Complete Controller, a virtual small business accounting services provider, has recently announced their decision to establish new satellite offices around the United States.



The company’s new offices will be located in Atlanta, Georgia; Denver, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington. In addition to serving as a workspace for staff in the areas, Complete Controller’s additional locations will provide clients with convenient places for face to face communication and document drop off. Complete Controller’s corporate headquarters are located in Costa Mesa, California.



For the past six years, Complete Controller has provided accounting services for businesses of all sizes. Complete Controller offers various levels of accounting services to their clients and helps them to develop efficient business practices. Every client works with a controller, bookkeeper, and CPA to help their business succeed.



Complete Controller’s various accounting services include book keeping, vendor management and bill payment, payroll setup and management, documents management and record keeping, efficiency and quality control, complete custom reporting, and cash flow and debt reduction. The virtual company differentiates from other accounting services by hosting QuickBooks accounting software and a Paperless Filing Cabinet for their clients, allowing them to have secure, on-demand access to their accounts and records.



“With Complete Controller, outsourcing does not mean sacrificing connectivity,” states an article on the company’s website. “Our goal is to bear the burden of your financial tasks and record keeping functions so that you and your staff can focus on other business activities. You can constantly measure the success of your business decisions with the use of our customizable report packages.”



Individuals with questions can contact a Complete Controller representative via phone or email. The company provides consultations at no cost upon request.



About Complete Controller

Complete Controller has been providing virtual complete business accounting services since 2007. The company’s secure technology provides an accessible accounting desktop to their clients where the books are kept and supporting documents stored. Complete Controller then provides each client with a bookkeeper, controller, and CPA to perform work and offer support as is necessary. This marriage of technology and expertise is what has made Complete Controller the national leader in virtual accounting. Complete Controller has been an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau since 2010. For more information, please visit http://completecontroller.com