Small Business Featured on Good Day Sacramento for Youtube Video

Orangevale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Orangevale residents and business owners Krystle and Scott McConnell were ecstatic when they received a request to appear on the popular morning show Good Day Sacramento in late January. Good Day Sacramento anchor Cody Stark invited the McConnell’s company, Lake Appliance Repair, to discuss their acclaimed YouTube music video parody of the radio hit “Glad You Came” by The Wanted. “Cody’s recognition of our video created so much buzz that we actually received calls from customers saying that they saw us on the news,” says Krystle, owner of Lake Appliance Repair. The McConnells have owned and operated the Orangevale-based company since 2004, and are just now exploring the benefits of using social media to generate local business.



In early January 2013, Lake Appliance Repair launched a new social media campaign to help promote their business within the Sacramento region. The company’s YouTube parody series features topics related to the appliance repair industry. Their first parody of the pop song “Glad You Came” begins with a distressed customer singing, “My fridge broke down, no cold comes out, so Lake Appliance, get here right now!” The video has since made quite a splash locally, receiving more than 5,000 views on YouTube.



Good Day Sacramento invited Lake Appliance Repair back to the show on Easter Sunday to discuss their newest video, a music video parody of the radio hit “Scream & Shout” by will.i.am and Britney Spears. “There is a real problem with large debris in dishwashers, so we wanted a fun way to raise awareness about the importance of rinsing your dishes,” Scott, owner and Senior Technician at Lake Appliance Repair, explained to anchor Cody Stark during their second guest appearance. Stark praised the video, saying that, after listening to Lake Appliances’ version, the original version now sounds “weird.”



“Local businesses shouldn’t underestimate the power of social media,” explains Krystle, “we shared one video on our Facebook page and, in turn, landed two appearances on the news.” Their appearance on Good Day Sacramento was great publicity for the company, and helped them reach their goal to earn over 500 Likes on their Facebook account. The McConnells plan to continue their YouTube video series, with a tentative release date for the next video in May 2013.



About Lake Appliance Repair

Lake Appliance Repair has been owned and operated by Krystle and Scott McConnell since 2004. The company is based in Orangevale, CA, but provides services throughout the entire Sacramento region, with extended services as far north as Tahoe and as far east as Reno. For more information about Lake Appliance Repair, please contact Krystle McConnell at 866-264-9578.