May 22, 2012 provides an amazing opportunity for Small Businesses, HR Consultants, Recruiters, and Small Staffing Agencies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to streamline recruiting, screening and selecting qualified workers.



“Businesses are struggling to keep up with production and fulfillment” says Ira S. Wolfe, “because they can’t fill positions quickly enough.” Wolfe, President of Success Performance Solutions and one of the nation’s most respected experts on hiring and workforce trends, will present two 90-minute workshops on May 22 highlighting an applicant processing and hiring system that shortens time to fill and improves quality of hire.



The workshop will present an affordable, easy to implement solution to recruit faster and hire smarter. “Employer branding and social recruiting are more than just buzzwords these days. Even the small business must have an image that engages the candidate and a hiring process to quickly screen candidates.”



Participants will learn how to build a branded company career site on a tight budget, recruit 24/7 with no need to increase staff and paperwork, design best practice filter questions, integrate with social networking sites like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter plus many more features.



According to Wolfe, “We designed our software and system specifically for the small business that has the need to broadcast jobs through multiple sources (including social media) and screen applicants efficiently with minimal investment and a short learning curve. Every organization –no matter how small or large, profit or non-profit – must engage the largest audience possible to build a talent pool if they hope to hire quality skilled workers faster. To do that, companies must automate screening and select the best fit applicants smarter. And unlike many applicant tracking systems and software, the time to get up and running can be days, not months.”



The workshops will be held at the Westin Galleria, North Dallas (TX). Registration is free but reservations are required. Small business owners, managers, HR consultants, and recruiters are invited and can register online at http://blog.super-solutions.com/Applicant-processing-system-for-small-business



