Small Business Marketing Ideas Provided by Online Business Guru

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The Internet has opened up many small business marketing ideas . With some basic understanding, almost anyone can begin to earn money quickly and easily, but without some knowledge of traffic to and from the website, it will be hard to know what is missing.



Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com has a solution.



“What you need is a third ARM,” said McQueen.



A.R.M. refers to the Article Marketing Robot, a product that helps streamline marketing campaigns and simplify article submission. Instead of manually submitting article content, the ARM does most of the work for the business, freeing the owner to do other tasks like concentrate on the business.



The tools automation means getting into directories and blogs without intervention which benefits with backlinks and other tools for a higher SEO rank.



“The best of the best in the ARM have various tools that help with the process. LiveLink Reporting, scheduling, pings and more are what will work best for customers and owners. All of this is done without any intervention from the business owner,” said McQueen.



This is a perfect solution for anyone looking to market a small business in a small niche. Other details and reviews can be found here and here .



If you are interested in learning more about what Sandy has to say about small business marketing ideas and her other suggestions and solutions for working from home, visit her website at http://www.mcqueenathome.com



For More Information

Sandy McQueen, site owner

Avon, IN 46123

317-839-1271

mcqueenathome@gmail.com

http://mcqueenathome.com/