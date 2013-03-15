Small Business Marketing Solution from 4OVER4.COM - X-Frame Stands and 13oz Vinyl Banners

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Top NY online printer 4OVER4.COM now provides a high value affordable all-in-one marketing and promotion solution for small businesses featuring affordable display stands, low cost vinyl banner printing and accessories for one low price. Business printing services provider 4OVER4.COM offers premium high quality and affordable digital and offset printing services including custom vinyl stickers printing, fabric banners printing, magnetic car signs printing, poster printing and other custom printing applications.



The 4OVER4.COM all-in-one marketing solution is ideal for small businesses including retail stores, restaurants, hotels, as well as applications such as tradeshows and POP displays, among other uses. The 4OVER4.COM offer is all-in-one, including an indoor economy x-frame banner stand with a vinyl banner, printing, grommets and a carrying bag for one low price.



Offer details: Economy X-Frame banner stand with 24" x 60", 13oz. scrim vinyl and 4 grommets (white grommet) at the lowest prices available anywhere. Customers can get instant price quotes for their order by using the "Instant Price Calculator" located on the right of the product page. Once the order is set, customers can click "continue" to see the project page and upload design files as well as monitor the status of their projects.



“With 4OVER4, businesses enjoy a one-stop-shop solution that allows them to save money and reduce logistical hassles by purchasing the display stands and the printed vinyl banners to go with them from the same place - for one low cost,” said a company representative.



To learn more about 4OVER4.COM’s banner stands, visit 4over4.com/printing/banner-stands, email support@4over4.com or call 4OVER4.COM Customer Service on 1 718 932 2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, a NYC Printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999. 4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services. Since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, our corporate philosophy as well as our business practices, support sustainable environmental renewal. We are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.