Small Business Marketing Tools: Free 2013 Subscriptions to IMG Web Magazine

Minnerpolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Six seconds or less -- the time businesses have to make or lose sales with prospective customers -- is a terrible thing to waste, and failure to engage existing and potential customers through social media activity is a big mistake. Per announcement today, IncreaseYourRankings.com (http://www.increaseyourrankings.com/), a Minneapolis-based, Internet marketing, website development and search engine optimization (SEO) company, is now offering free 2013 subscriptions to its Internet Marketing Guide (IMG) Web magazine.



A recent Postling.com survey found that 78 percent of successful small business owners use Twitter, and 75 percent use Facebook. These findings shed light on the reality that a consistent, managed online business presence is essential. But according to Matt Novotny, IncreaseYourRankings.com owner and lead website marketing and SEO expert for the company, a lot of business owners are intimidated by social media or simply fail to maximize its potential.



"Our monthly Internet Marketing Guide magazine offers real advice for today's small business owner,” Novotny explains. “We break down how to successfully promote your business, product or service with online tools like Facebook, Pinterest, Google and YouTube, effectively helping you make smarter, more effective marketing choices.”



IncreaseYourRankings.com offers a range of services to help small business boost Internet rankings and resulting customer sales rates, with Dynamic Web Design, social media management, SEO, PR and distribution services, in addition to the popular IMG magazine.



In an online testimonial, Steve P. of St. Paul, Minn. states that the IMG magazine is “One of the best resources for small businesses I have seen... hands down!” For a limited time, customers can sign up for a free IMG subscription or business assessment by filling out a contact from on the company website.



