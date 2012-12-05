Glen Ellyn, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Truitt Franchise Advisors are known for helping aspiring business owners in starting a small business and benefiting from franchise opportunities. Click on the link for further information on small business opportunities. The company boasts many success stories, among them the recent accomplishments of Scott Karlis and Fish Window Cleaning. Over a year ago, Nat Truitt, founder of Truitt Franchise Advisors assisted former sales manager, Scott Karlis in starting a small business with Fish Window Cleaning. Click on the link for information on franchising opportunities.



“When I came to Nat I had been researching a couple franchises on my own but not getting a lot of response from them. Nat showed me several concepts I would never had known about and got me to the front of the line with them,” said Karlis “Nat listened to me and understood that I wanted a business not just for myself but also for my family. I also wanted a business that I could leverage my B2B sales skills and that had a built in demand and recurring revenue. It was no problem getting financing and I’m excited for my future!”



Much of the success of Karlis’ Fish Window Cleaning franchise can be attributed to the help he received from Truitt Franchise Advisors in matching him with a business that had the characteristics he was looking for. Click on the link for additional information on how to start a franchise. There are over 2,500 franchise companies in the marketplace and Truitt Franchise Advisors carefully pre-screen hundreds of franchise companies. Click on the link for more information on a franchise consultant. Truitt only refers candidates to franchises that meet the exacting standards the company sets. The Truitt process has helped over 5000 people find the right franchise.



Clients of Truitt Franchise Advisors like Karlis’ pay nothing for the services they offer to help in starting a small business. Truitt Franchise Advisors is paid fees by franchisors who respect the processes and who recognize the quality and fit of candidates Truitt refers to them after the consultations are complete. With the services offered by Truitt for those staring a small business make it the ideal solution for those new to franchising or those who want to excel in a new industry.



For more information about assistance with starting a small business, visit http://www.truittfranchising.com or contact Truitt Franchise Advisors at 630-469-4589 or support@truittfranchising.com.



About Truitt Franchise Advisors

When it comes to selecting a franchise, there's not always a lot of personalization to what business owners really looking for. Some franchisors think their opportunity is the best, and may try to sell hard. The result can be a ton of endless searching and frustration but not enough refining. So Truitt Franchise Advisors has built a process that, at its very core, addresses that need much better so that business owners take advantage of the small franchise opportunities they might not otherwise realize are right available.