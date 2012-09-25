Small Business Paycheck Solution: EzPaycheck Is More Flexible on Payroll Processing

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Small business payroll software provider halfpricesoft.com launches the new ezPaycheck software with more flexible paycheck generating functions in response to customers’ requests. With this new version, users can specify the Pay Period Start Date, Pay Period End Pay and Pay Date as they like when they create a new check. EzPaycheck developers hope this new feature will give customers more control on paycheck processing.



Other updates come with this new payroll tax software include:



New form-level Help buttons - provide more information about functions that customers frequently have questions about, including W3 control numbers, W2 establishment numbers, state ID’s, and other data required by forms.



Faster, easier Year-to-Date key function - increases the payroll software’s ease of use when starting use of the software in the middle of a fiscal year.



Improved data back-up and restore features - makes it faster and easier to back up payroll data for security



Small Businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution free for 30 days from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation and risk.



ezPaycheck payroll software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



“Many people who start their own successful companies are intelligent, have field experience and an entrepreneur spirit to get things done. However, when it comes to accounting, and in particular payroll software, they often stumble” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. “We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax expert, so small businesses can set up ezPaycheck quickly and easily.”



Despite its simplicity and ease of use, business owners should not mistakenly think ezPaycheck 2012 is short on features. ezPaycheck 2012 is packed with all the features a small business needs to run payroll quickly and easily, including:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.

- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



Priced at just $89 per installation, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Additionally, customers can try ezPaycheck without cost or obligation for 30 days. Customers can download the software for free from the Halfpricesoft.com website at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.