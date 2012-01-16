Small Business Payroll Software: EzPaycheck 2012 for DC Employers

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- Payroll tax software provider Halfpricesoft.com recently released the new 2012 edition of ezPaycheck payroll software for small businesses and non-profit organizations in District of Columbia. The updates of the new edition include latest federal tax table, latest tax forms of W2, W3 and 940. It will also include the new 2012 DC tax rate changes.



District of Columbia withholding allowances for the Year 2012 changed to $1,675 per witholding allowance. The new tax rate does differentiate the single filer, married filer, and partner file jointly. District of Columbia income tax rates range from 4% to 8.95% and are levied on District of Columbia residents’ income and non-residents’ income from District of Columbia sources.



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



New users can download this payroll software from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and try it free for 30 days, with no registration, no obligation and totally risk free.



The main features include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



“In tough economic times, how to increase business productivity is critical for any company, “said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezPaycheck payroll software can help business owners spend less time understanding what tax rate they should pay and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



To start the 30-day free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

ezPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 software, 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.