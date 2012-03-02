Small Business Payroll Software: ezPaycheck Updated With New Form 941

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2012 -- Payroll tax software developer Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) released the new 2012 ezPaycheck software the updates on Form 941 for Employer’s QUARTERLY Federal Tax Return. The latest version is 3.2.8.



ezPaycheck payroll software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



This update version is free for current 2012 ezPaycheck payroll software users. New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days. The free download, which is available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, includes a sample database, to make it easier for customers to test drive all the features of ezPaycheck 2012 before purchasing a license key.



“We update our ezPaycheck payroll software throughout the year to provide more value to our customers,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “All updates include the latest forms and tax data as supplied by the federal government.”



The main features include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



To start the free test-drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and EzPaycheck Payroll Software

EzPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.



