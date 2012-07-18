Small Business Payroll Software: Improved EzPaycheck Simplifies Payroll Tasks for Home Business

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- More and more people start home-based businesses amid economic downturn. However, the payroll tax processing can be the nightmare for many new small business owners. Halfpricesoft.com, the small business payroll software provider, released the new edition of ezPaycheck software which will help small business process payroll taxes, print paychecks and file tax forms easily and smoothly.



“Nearly 6 million small businesses employ workers and run payroll, but 90 percent of these businesses have fewer than 20 people on staff and don’t have an accountant,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Additionally, the IRS reports that about 40% of small businesses in the U.S. pay an average of $845 per in in payroll penalties for late or inaccurate tax filings. ezPaycheck payroll software makes payroll fast and easy for these businesses, while greatly reducing expensive errors, to save them hundreds or even thousands of dollars.”



The latest updates of ezPaycheck payroll system include:



- New custom wage field to handle tips and commissions for service companies

- Updated YTD feature that allows users to start ezPaycheck easily in mid-year

- New database back up and store feature

- New custom tax withholding feature to handle deductions and taxes unique to their state and local area, including California’s State Disability Insurance tax.



EzPaycheck payroll tax software is designed to be extremely easy to use. The graphical interface and payroll features are so intuitive that users can start automating payroll processes within minutes of installation, even if they don’t have computer or accounting experience. New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp



Priced to be affordable for any size business, ezPaycheck 2012 is available for just $89 for new users or $59 for current customers of ezPaycheck 2011. EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



The absolutely best way to determine if payroll software will work for a company is to try it. That is why Halfpricesoft.com announces any user can download and try the new improved ezPaycheck payroll software for free for 30 days.



To start this free test drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.