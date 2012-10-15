Small Business Payroll Software Promotion: EzPaycheck Full Version Is Just $59 from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Small business payroll tax software developer Halfpricesoft.com today announced a new promotion of ezPaycheck, its popular small business payroll software. With this offer, business owners can purchase the full version paycheck software at just $59, which is 33% off the regular price $89. Users can also get the ezPaycheck 2012 update package on Form W2 and W3, which is scheduled to release in December, for free.



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. EzPaycheck payroll system is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphic interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, set up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.



EzPaycheck developing team recently improved this in-house paycheck software with the new YTD feature which makes it simple and easy to change payroll software or begin using payroll software for the first time - even for companies in the middle of their fiscal year.



“Now is the best time for small businesses to automate their payroll processes with ezPaycheck Payroll Software,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com,”ezPaycheck speeds up regular payroll tasks as well as end-of-year reporting tasks, giving business owners and managers more time to spend with their families during the holidays or managing the holiday sales rush. And with the recently added Year-to-Date key function, users can enter year-to-date totals for each employee instead of entering past paychecks one at a time, making ezPaycheck easy and fast to implement.”



Small Businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution free for 30 days from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation and risk.



The main features include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



Small business owners who are seeking productivity-booting solution are welcome to start the 30-day free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.