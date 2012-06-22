Small Business Payroll Solution: EzPaycheck Software Simplifies Paycheck Processing

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Design with small business users in mind, ezPaycheck 2012 payroll software released with the new Custom Wage fields that allow user to handle paychecks by the salary, hours, commission, tips, pieces and miles easily. Payroll tax software developer, Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), hopes this new feature will speed up the paycheck processing for restaurants, retails, manufactures, trucking companies and service companies that have specific needs.



“Meeting the specific needs of our customers is an important part of our business model,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We believe small business should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software and report tax.”



EzPaycheck’s interface is so intuitive and user-friendly that first time users can start calculating payroll and printing paychecks immediately. The long learning curve typically associated with financial software is non-existent with ezPaycheck, even if the user does not have an accounting background.



Priced at just $89 per installation, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Small Businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out ezPaycheck payroll solution free for 30 days from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no obligation and risk. The payroll tax software downloaded for trial includes all of new ezPaycheck 2012's functions and features including:



- Intuitive and user-friendly interface - Even users without an accounting or computer background can start running payroll as soon as installation is complete

- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top formats for check printing

- Print Form 940 (Employer Annual Federal Unemployment Tax Return)

- Print Form 941 (Employer Quarterly Federal Tax Return)

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Flexible controls for tax deductions and tax set-up ideal for churches and non-profit organizations

- Robust payroll report and export options

- Auto-fill data feature speeds up payroll tasks by remembering dates and other data from previous payroll periods and automatically updating them

- Employee list export feature simplifies using ezPaycheck data with other software, such as ezW2 from Halfpricesoft.com



“Our goal is to make ezPaycheck as hassle-free and easy to use as possible while still supplying the robust features our customers need,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax expert, so small businesses can set up ezPaycheck quickly and easily.”



To start the 30-day no-obligation free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

ezPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 software, 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.