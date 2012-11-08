Small Business Payroll System: EzPaycheck Can Support Multiple Accounts with No Extra Charge

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Payroll software provider Halfpricesoft.com updated ezPaycheck 2012 payroll software with new feature to support multiple accounts with one flat rate for accountants, small business owners and nonprofits. Users can now create a new account manually and add a new account quickly by duplicating the current account.



Designed with simplicity in mind, this new feature also makes payroll tasks easier for a business owner who needs to generate paychecks for both w-2 employees and 1099 contractors.



The interface of this paycheck software is so intuitive and user-friendly that first time users without an accounting background can start doing payroll immediately after installation. There is no long learning curve like there usually is with financial software.



Other recent updates inside ezPaycheck payroll software include



- YTD feature: users can switch to payroll software easier even in mid-year.

- Customized deduction: user can handle local taxes and deductions (such as SDI, city taxes, occupation fee, garnishment and others) easily.



“Payroll tax processing and year-end tax reporting should not be a pain for small business owners," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business software should be simple, reliable and affordable - so we intentionally engineered this software for business owners who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts."



Small business owners who are seeking productivity-booting solution are welcome to start the free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew, no hidden cost), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print paychecks with stubs on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



To open ezPaycheck payroll solution to more non-profits, Halfpricesoft.com also launched special promotion in October, 2012. With this offer, business owners can purchase the full version paycheck software at just $59, which is 33% off the regular price $89.



To start the 30-day free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.