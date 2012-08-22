Small Business Payroll Tax Calculator: EzPaycheck Updated With More Flexible FUTA Setup

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- In response to customers’ requests, payroll tax software solution provider, halfpricesoft.com, updated ezPaycheck software with new FUTA set up. This new release gives employers the ability to overwrite the default FUTA rate to meet their unique tax needs.



“Meeting the specific needs of our customers is an important part of our business model,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We believe small business should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software and report tax.”



FUTA (The Federal Unemployment Tax Act), with state unemployment systems, provides for payments of unemployment compensation to workers who have lost their jobs. Most employers pay both a Federal and a state unemployment tax. 6.2% is the default FUTA rate. In some states, companies can take up to 5.4% credit.



The old version of ezPaycheck payroll software only allowed users to adjust FUTA rate when they generated the tax report. With this new release, users can overwrite the default FUTA rate easily when they set up the tax options.



EzPaycheck payroll tax software is designed to be extremely easy to use. The graphical interface and payroll features are so intuitive that users can start automating payroll processes within minutes of installation, even if they don’t have computer or accounting experience. New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



Priced to be affordable for any size business, ezPaycheck 2012 is available for just $89 for new users or $59 for current customers of ezPaycheck 2011. EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



The absolutely best way to determine if payroll software will work for a company is to try it. That is why Halfpricesoft.com announces any user can download and try the new improved ezPaycheck payroll software for free for 30 days.



To start this free test drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.