RingByName, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) developer and unified communications provider serving customers in more than 115 countries announced today the selection of Grandstream Networks, a leading manufacturer of IP voice/video telephony hardware for the company's small office VoIP solution; and an initiative with TeleDynamics, a full service wholesale distributor of telecommunications products to market the company's cloud-based Biz in a Box solution to dealers and VARs selling to the small business market segment.



Biz in a Box offers a reliable, multi-handset mobility solution that marries the rich feature set of high-end PBX telephone systems with the convenience and cost savings of VoIP to deliver small business customers, big business features that fit small business budgets. Biz in a Box is a turn-key VoIP solution with a built-in CRM tool, plus easy to use desktop and mobile apps to deliver unified communications, collaboration, mobility, and improved customer service while saving on communication costs. Key features include:



Desktop App with Built-in CRM tool allows employees to manage, route, and track calls from their computer and when calls are received, users are presented with screen pops showing data about the caller, including a history of all customer interactions, and intel.

Smart Receptionist greets callers by name, remembers who the caller spoke with last, knows your office hours & team member availability and routes calls around the clock.

Mobile App extends PBX functionality to smart phones and tablets. Get all the functionality of using an office phone system on the road.

Setting the Standard for big business built-in features, price and ease of installation. With just an internet connection, businesses get the industry’s richest menu of features, out of the box setup – up and running in minutes, and Free SIP phones with a 1 year commitment.



According to Kent Terpe, Director of Channels & Alliances, “Biz in a Box breaks all the rules on price, features, functionality and ease of use. Now small businesses can leverage enterprise-grade unified communications features previously reserved for the largest companies with simplicity and affordability through the cloud. Biz in a Box delivers the most advanced functionality along with low operating costs without the upfront hardware and installation costs. With RingByName, the customer provides the broadband connection and we provide the rest, including FREE SIP Dect or HD desktop phones with a 1 year commitment combined with shrinking rate plans and a 30 day money back guarantee. Our approach allows any business to stay ahead of the technological curve at the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry”.



Brad Gonzalez of TeleDynamics states “with the rapidly growing small business market and explosion of related SIP technology, our partnership with RingByName strengthens and expands our small office product portfolio and gives our resellers an avenue to offer their customers a free turn-key VoIP solution that will enhance customer productivity and reduce operating costs”.



According to company officials, the joint technology and marketing alliance will expand each company’s channel reach and enable dealers, VARs, and telecom agents to move beyond conventional telephony and offer an off the shelf cloud-based VoIP alternative. The aim of the alliance is to create a turnkey, plug and play solution for our dealers and VARs so they can purchase all of their telephony gear from one source, know that it works, and be able to rely on a single point of contact for support.



“Grandstream is proud to partner with RingByName and TeleDynamics to bring the Biz in a Box solution to market,” said Joao Santos, North American Sales Manager at Grandstream Networks. “This unique solution offers small-to-medium sized businesses a single turn-key package to address all telephony needs while also building in CRM functionality to create a very comprehensive communications package. Biz in a Box makes the tremendous cost-savings and advanced telephony features of VoIP even more accessible and easy-to-manage for all small businesses.”



“Biz in a Box is a Win-Win offering because the customer receives an affordable, feature rich IP-PBX solution that only needs to be plugged in to have it work; dealers are able to build an ongoing business selling enterprise-quality VoIP services anywhere with limited technical experience; and the RingByName compensation program pays an upfront bonus plus residual commissions allowing dealers to realize more revenue per sale. And to boost small business interest and confidence in VoIP services, resellers are invited to participate in the Company’s Biz in a Box “Try & Buy Program” that comes with a 30 day money back guarantee.” states Kent Terpe.



RingByName will be teaming up with Grandstream and TeleDynamics for a series of webinars to educate dealers and resellers on Biz in a Box. See www.RingByName.com for more details or find them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/RingByName