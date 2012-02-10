Small Business Salary Software: 2012 EzPaycheck Is Shipping

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2012 -- Realizing that many small businesses are still suffering in an economy that continues to lag, the management team at Louisville, Ky.-based software firm Halfpricesoft.com has decided against a proposed price hike for the 2012 edition of ezPaycheck payroll software.



ezPaycheck is the firm's payroll software designed for small businesses. A key component of the software's success has been its affordability, and management team members at Halfpricesoft.com say a price increase may put the software beyond some companies' reach at a time when they need it most.



"In a down economy, companies need to streamline and increase efficiency, so they can be more productive with every minute and every dollar," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "ezPaycheck lets managers and business owners spend as little time as possible on running payroll, so they can focus on the income-earning aspects of their business. We don't feel it's appropriate to potentially put that efficiency out of the reach of some customers by raising the price at this time."



Available for just $89 per installation, ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. Equipped with an intuitive graphical user interface, the payroll software is designed to be easy to use even for people without an accounting background or with little computer experience. Very little setup or learning curve is necessary, and most users can begin running payroll within minutes of installing ezPaycheck.



Affordable doesn't mean "limited capabilities" - ezPaycheck is loaded with the powerful payroll tools and features that small businesses need.



Although ezPaycheck is priced to be affordable for any size business, Halfpricesoft.com didn't skimp on features when creating the software, and more features are added with every release. Features included in the upcoming 2012 release of ezPaycheck include:



- Customizable payroll reporting dates, check report options, and tax and deduction features

- Auto-fill paycheck data, including pay period start and end dates and check printing dates

- Export reports and employee lists for easy sharing with other software, such as ezW2, the popular W2 and 1099 form printing software from Halfpricesoft.com

- Annual updates of income tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Multiple check-printing formats: check-in-middle, bottom or top

- Printing options for Form 940 and Form 941

- Masking option for Social Security Numbers on check stubs



ezPaycheck payroll software to retain risk-free 30-day trial to ensure customer satisfaction.



Halfpricesoft.com representatives say customers appreciate the 30-day free trial of ezPaycheck because it increases their confidence in purchasing the software at a time when they cannot afford risks. Halpricesoft.com plans to continue the free, no-obligation trial period.



Customers can download ezPaycheck payroll system online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and sample the software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days, allowing them to thoroughly test drive ezPaycheck before purchasing. The trial software includes all features and functions of the full version (except it will print SAMPLE image on tax forms), and includes a sample database, so customers don't have to waste time entering data to sample ezPaycheck's many features. They just upload the sample database and go.



Once customers are certain that ezPaycheck meets all their needs, they can purchase a license key for just $89 per installation to activate the software for unlimited use. To learn more about ezPaycheck payroll tax solution, please visit



About Halfpricesoft.com

ezPaycheck 2012 is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating easy-to-use and affordable financial software for small businesses. Additional titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezW2, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal Edition, ezBarcodePrinting and ezTimeSheet. For more information about ezPaycheck and Halfpricesoft.com, please contact http://www.halfpricesoft.com