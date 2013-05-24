Small Business Server Company NetComp Launches 3 Types of Services for Small Businesses in Brisbane

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- NetComp Solutions, a company that offers small business server services throughout the Brisbane area, has just announced the launch of three new services for its clients: ad-hoc support; scheduled onsite and remote support; and unlimited support.



A wide variety of specific services are included in the new offerings, including Microsoft server service; computer and network service; backup solutions—both on and offsite; website design and SEO; and office relocation services.



Since the day NetComp opened for business in 2002, it has strived to help its clients become as productive as possible. As many small business owners know quite well, in order to be both efficient and successful, they need to have the right IT services, as well as the proper computer equipment and systems. This is where NetComp can help—by providing server service for small businesses, and offering support for their Microsoft server 2012 and Small Business Server 2011. In addition, by providing IT support as well as handling other issues like computer repairs and network IT issues like printers not functioning properly, small business owners and their staff will be able to concentrate on other tasks.



“Small businesses need the right IT solutions, equipment and systems to improve productivity and worker efficiency,” an article on the Brisbane IT company’s website noted, adding that at NetComp, by taking a strategic approach to IT, clients are able strengthen stakeholder relationships and to reduce overall business costs.



“While many business owners recognise the importance of investing in IT for growth and profitability, the perceived costs and complexity associated with implementing solutions such as investing in small business server can be a deterrent. However, with the right advice and support, taking this step is neither difficult nor expensive.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about NetComp is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read about the services they provide. For example, small business owners who are interested in securing their computer files and data can click on Server Backup; this will take them to a page that explains why it is crucial to properly protect data, and how the Windows Small Business Server 2011 includes both server and PC backup services that are reliable and affordable.



About NetComp

Established in 2002, NetComp Solutions offers Server Service for Small Business in Brisbane. Small businesses can boost their business productivity by implementing Small Business Server Service and hiring NetComp to provide support for their windows server 2012 as well as Small Business Server 2011. Combining the benefits of the Windows server for small business with reliable Brisbane based IT support, their clients will be free to focus on what they do best, growing their business. Located conveniently in Fortitude Valley on the outskirts of Brisbane CBD, NetComp specialises in various Microsoft Servers, maintaining Microsoft Exchange mail servers, Hyper-V virtualising servers and Windows server 2008 R2 as well as the latest Windows Server 2012. NetComp have successfully implemented Remote Desktop Services (Terminal Server) for clients whom have offices in different states and countries. For more information, please visit http://netcomp.com.au