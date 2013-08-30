Small Business Server Provider NetComp Solutions Launches Three New Services

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- NetComp Solutions, a Brisbane-based small business server expert, recently added three new utilities to its service portfolio. The latest services, Ad-Hoc Support, Scheduled Onsite, and Remote Support and Unlimited Support, will join NetComp Solutions’ existing services such as computer repairs, server backup, and network IT support.



Ad-Hoc Support, Scheduled Onsite, and Remote Support and Unlimited Support will offer clients several key advantages that include Microsoft server, computer, network, and office relocation services; website design and SEO; and onsite and offsite backup solutions. NetComp Solutions’ newest additions are designed to provide customers with a competitive edge in the marketplace by encouraging the growth and profitability of the users’ companies.



For example, NetComp Solutions’ server backup services help companies to avoid data loss. Businesses can generate great volumes of data per day, making it a necessity to perform server backups so that client account details, financial records, and website information are not lost. NetComp Solutions assists companies in deciding which server backup solution will suit their needs and recommends additional data protection features if necessary.



“Small businesses need the right IT solutions, equipment, and systems to improve productivity and worker efficiency,” stated an article on the company’s website. “At NetComp, we know that by taking a strategic approach to the information technology industry, our clients are able strengthen stakeholder relationships and to reduce overall business costs.”



For over 10 years, NetComp Solutions has provided server services for small businesses in Australia. The company has become an integral part of their clients’ operations and IT needs by consistently providing effective technical support and advice, maintenance, server management, and issue analyses. NetComp Solutions’ team has extensive experience in working with virtualizing, Microsoft, and Windows servers, and the company has successfully implemented Remote Desktop Services/Terminal Servers for clients in different areas of the world.



Individuals interested in learning more about NetComp Solutions and its services can visit the company’s website for more information.



About NetComp Solutions

Established in 2002, NetComp Solutions offers server services for small businesses in Brisbane. NetComp Solutions is conveniently located in Fortitude Valley on the outskirts of Brisbane CBD, where it specialises in various Microsoft Servers, maintaining Microsoft Exchange mail servers, Hyper-V virtualising servers and Windows server 2008 R2 and 2012. Complete with reliable Brisbane-based IT support, the company works to combine the benefits of Window servers for its clients so that they can focus on what matters most: growing and improving their businesses. For more information, please visit http://netcomp.com.au