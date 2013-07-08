Small Business Website Builder Tool That Is Easy to Use Is Released by OnlineChimp.com

Cedar Falls, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- OnlineChimp.com, a web marketing company that is devoted to helping small businesses succeed online, has just launched a brand new website builder tool that is designed to help small business owners get their websites up and running online in just a matter of minutes. The innovative tool can be previewed and purchased through the live demo site OnlineChimpWebsiteSolution.com.



The new and powerful small business website builder tool is designed to help even the most novice and inexperienced computer users create and launch effective and eye-catching websites. People who purchase the website builder software through Online Chimp just need to add in their text and photos to create a website that not only looks professional, but will help small business owners to grow their presence and sales online.



As it notes on OnlineChimpWebsiteSolution.com, a number of things help to set Online Chimp apart from other companies that offer similar products. For example, the tool’s backend system is incredibly easy to use. If a person is able to type on a keyboard, he or she will be able to successfully use the website builder tool. In addition, the new tool comes with over 25 professionally-designed themes that are available and ready to use. Also, since more and more people are using their mobile devices to view websites, the new tool features a mobile responsive design, which helps to ensure that the site will look terrific on Smartphones and other mobile devices.



“Unlike other website builders, our websites use a clean and proper coding structure for fast loading websites that are search engine friendly,” an article on the OnlineChimpWebsiteSolution.com website noted, adding that the company also makes it easy to integrate a small business owner’s Google Analytics account with the new website to get important data about the website’s visitors. While business owners are getting their new sites up and running, the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Online Chimp is also willing and able to answer any questions they may have about the process.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the new website builder tool is welcome to visit the OnlineChimpWebsiteSolution.com website at any time; there, they will see exactly what is included in the software program. Every page that is featured on the site is part of the website building tool that small business owners will receive through the newly-launched tool.



About Online Chimp

Online Chimp is a web marketing company focused on helping small businesses boost leads and sales online. Founded in 2012 by Tory McBroom, Online Chimp has grown from one man's part-time job to a full-fledged, complete website marketing and hosting firm. For more information, please visit http://onlinechimpwebsitesolution.com/