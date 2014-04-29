Small Businesses Are Using Online Press Release Services from $5 to Generate Traffic to Their Websites

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Fiverr Press Release writing service with SBWire Distribution is helping small business owners to promote their business online. Small business owners are struggling to gain promotion on the biggest sales platform in the world, the Internet. The Internet is allowing businesses of any size to increase their sales with more people do their shopping online than ever before. However, there are millions of small business owners who are missing out due to not having an online marketing budget, this means these business owners are missing out on the potential of a huge number of sales. Thanks to a popular Fiverr Press Release writing service that comes with distribution, priced from just $5 which can also include SBWire distribution, small business owners are now able to gain the much needed online promotion they require to increase traffic and sales.



In2town media, which is an organization who offer a number of services which include website management, public relations, online marketing, and website evaluation, joined fiverr to help small business owners succeed. Since joining eight months ago, their Fiverr Press Release service has helped many people gain huge exposure around the world and increase sales. Many customers on fiverr are seeing the huge benefits of using the different types of the In2town Fiverr Press Release Service, from using the standard service to using the Fiverr SBWire Press Release Service, from just $5; small business owners no longer have to worry about not having a marketing budget to promote themselves.



In an ideal world, all business owners would have a level playing field, but unfortunately some businesses have a lot more money for marketing than others. Due to the economic crisis that many countries have seen in the past couple of years, small businesses have been left struggling, with many being forced to close.



Unfortunately small business owners are being left with a catch 22 position. They need more sales to survive but they do not have the budget to pay for the marketing, do they try and struggle on for another month and hope things will get better on their own, or do they try and borrow the money to pay for their marketing campaign which could cost them thousands and put their business at risk? Small business owners are making these choices every day of the week, but now thanks to the Fiverr network, business owners no longer have to make these choices.



Press releases are very important to the small business owner, they allow a business to announce to the world the news they want to share or the offers they have available, and because of modern technology, this news and offer can be sent to people within minutes.



More and more businesses around the world are now using press releases for their online marketing, knowing that a professional press release can reach far more people than a normal advert can.



Here are some of the main reasons press releases have become so important:



- Announcing a new product or service.

- Improving brand image.

- Instant worldwide distribution.

- Expanding public knowledge.

- Viral possibilities.

- Search engine optimization.

- Increase sales.

- Increase traffic



The In2town Fiverr press release service has become one of the most popular services on fiverr, helping small business owners achieve marketing at a time when money is not available for huge marketing campaigns.



The professional press release service, which includes distribution and reports and can include the Fiverr SBWire Press Release distribution, is allowing for small business owners to gain an impact on the Internet.



Small business owners have been turning to Fiverr SBWire Press Release service due to the huge outlets it reaches. With the powerful distribution service, small business owners are finding their press releases listed in Google News as well appearing on 250 newspaper websites, driving a huge amount of traffic to their website.



Thanks to Fiverr, small business owners can now have all the marketing tools that they need to gain the promotion that they require to increase sales without worrying about huge marketing bills.



To learn more about the Fiverr SBWire Press Release service please visit http://www.fiverr.com/in2town/write-you-a-sbwire-press-release-including-distribution



About In2town

In2town is a media company that offers online solutions from online marketing, website management to press release writing and distribution service