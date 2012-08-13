Small Businesses Can Now Save Time on Paycheck Processing With EzTimeSheet Time Clock Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- EzTimeSheet employee attendance tracking software is updated with the new data exporting feature which allows user to export time data into an external .csv (Comma delimited) file. Then users can import this data into other payroll software and check printing software easily. Halfpricesoft.com developers hope this new feature will speeds up the paycheck printing.



The latest version of ezTimeSheet also allows HR managers or employers to set up multiple accrual plans for vacation, paid time off, and sick time. Plans can then be assigned to employees based on their status. Businesses can assign different plans to employees and contractors, or one plan for veteran employees and another plan for new employees.



“Employee management is important for any business and organization, however tracking attendance, vacation and leave manually can be very time-consuming, “said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezTimeSheet software can help business owners and HR managers spend less time tracking employee time and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



EzTimeSheet software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills. New users can download and try this software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp, with no obligation and risk.



The main features include:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database

- Free updates



Priced from just $39 (FREE through TrialPay) per installation, ezTimesheet attendance tracking software is affordable for any size business.



To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezTimeSheet

EzTimeSheet time tracking software is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com. The Louisville, Ky.-based software firm is dedicated to creating financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use. Additional software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezW2, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal, ezBarcodePrinting and ezPaycheck.