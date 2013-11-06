Small Businesses Owners Boost Their Sales and Attract Customers by Ranking on the First Page of Google with Digital 24-7.com

Northampton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Since the internet boom in the year 2000 more companies have seen the value of having an online presence to boost sales, credibility and brand awareness. Researchers have documented that more consumers spend both their time and money online instead of going to their local store. Fortune 500 companies have largely dominated over search engines, but small business owners are now taking advantage of the online empire. However, most small business owners do not know how search engines such as Google, Yahoo and MSN work in order to beat other competitors to be on the first page.



The importance of being ranked number one on the first page of a search engine is seen to show a customer browsing the web that the first website is seen is the best, therefore they are likely to attract sales and build a customer base. Companies often spend a fortune on search engine tactics just to rank number one for a specific keyword associated with their industry, market or product and service.



Many companies opt to use search engine optimization instead of other advertising like Google Adwords because it is seen as a credible way to advertising to an ideal target audience. The perception by business owners is that once a website is on the internet customers will automatically see them which is not true. Once a website is on the internet it is competing with thousands of others just be seen. Every website needs traffic, because without it a website visibility will fail. No traffic simply means there are no visitors and this leads to no customers.



This inspired the company Digital 24-7 they aim to serve the local small business owners in Northampton by providing them high quality service at affordable prices to build their online presence. Digital 24-7specialises developing professional company websites, improving website visitors through the methods of video marketing, email marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) that is designed to maximise the online visibility and traffic levels of any website. Their combined services can help any small business owner plan and implement their marketing strategy to attract new customers and boost sales. To start using their services go their website today! http://www.digital24-7.com



Digital 24-7

198 Weedon Rd

St James

Northampton

NN5 5DA