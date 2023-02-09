Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size to Reach USD 8223.7 Million in 2028, at CAGR of 3.1%, Share, Segmentation, Global Industry Overview, Revenue, Trends and Growth

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2023 -- Small Caliber Ammunition Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global small caliber ammunition market, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and key players in the market.



Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Overview

Small caliber ammunition refers to the ammunition used in firearms with a caliber of less than 20mm. This ammunition is widely used for a range of applications including military, law enforcement, hunting, and recreational shooting. The small caliber ammunition market is growing due to the increasing demand for firearms, particularly for personal protection and hunting.



Market Segmentation

The global small caliber ammunition market can be segmented based on caliber, application, and region. The Small Caliber Ammunition Market Major Segments and Subsegments Listed Below



Segmentation by type

5.56mm Caliber

7.62mm Caliber

9 mm Caliber

12.7 mm Caliber



Segmentation by application

Military

Law Enforcement

Civilian



This report splits the market by region

North America [United States, Canada]

Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Market Drivers

The primary drivers of the small caliber ammunition market are the increasing demand for firearms, particularly for personal protection and hunting, and the growing popularity of recreational shooting activities. The increasing use of small caliber ammunition in military training is also expected to fuel market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for small caliber ammunition in emerging economies is expected to drive market growth.



Market Challenges

One of the biggest challenges facing the small caliber ammunition market is the availability of raw materials for ammunition production. The increasing cost of raw materials and the shortage of certain materials used in the production of small caliber ammunition can pose a major challenge for market growth. Additionally, the strict regulations governing the production and sale of firearms and ammunition can also pose a challenge for market growth.



Market Opportunities

The increasing demand for small caliber ammunition in emerging economies is a major opportunity for market growth. The growing popularity of recreational shooting activities is also expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market. Additionally, the increasing use of small caliber ammunition in military training is also expected to drive market growth.



Market Leaders

Some of the leading players in the small caliber ammunition market includes

Orbital Atk

Vista Outdoors

Olin (Winchester Ammunition)

FN Herstal

Nammo As

Rosoboronexport

CBC Ammo

IMI (Israel Military Industries)

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Nexter

Denel Soc (Denel Pmp)

Remington Outdoor

Ruag (Ruag Ammotec AG)

Australian Munitions

Liberty Ammunition

Poongsan Defense

China North Industries (NORINCO)

CSGC



Conclusion

The global small caliber ammunition market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for firearms, particularly for personal protection and hunting, and the growing popularity of recreational shooting activities. The increasing use of small caliber ammunition in military training is also expected to fuel market growth. However, the availability of raw materials for ammunition production and the strict regulations governing the production and sale of firearms and ammunition can be a major challenge for the market.



Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Small Caliber Ammunition by Company

4 World Historic Review for Small Caliber Ammunition by Geographic Region

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

11 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

12 World Forecast Review for Small Caliber Ammunition by Geographic Region

13 Key Players Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion



