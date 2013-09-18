Small Cap Alert - Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY).



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) ended lower -1.90% and complete the day at $0.0620. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.62 million. After opening at $0.06, the stock hit as high as $0.06. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.10 over the last twelve months.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine



Has ACTC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX) closed yesterday at $7.50, a -3.10% decrease. Around 70,412 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 58,673 shares. The company is now valued at around $199.09 million.



Octagon 88 Resources, Inc., a natural resource exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas assets in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Englberg



Has OCTX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) moved -0.29 percent lower at $38.40 and traded between $38.27 and $38.51 after opening the day at $38.43. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.25%, which stands at 2.59% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 5.38%.



LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SA engages in the manufacture and sale of luxury products. The company operates through Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing business groups



Why Should Investors Buy LVMUY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY) shares rose, gaining +0.25 percent to close at $12.20. The stock is down around -0.97% this year and -3.79% for the last 12 months. Around 254,937 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 272,525 shares.



Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally. The company?s deposit products include fixed, settlement, and online deposits



Why Should Investors Buy SBRCY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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