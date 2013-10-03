Small Cap Alert - Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Bayside Corp(OTCMKTS:BYSD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Bayside Corp(OTCMKTS:BYSD).



Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS) ended lower -2.14% and complete the day at $5.03. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 73,532. After opening at $5.11, the stock hit as high as $5.12. However, it traded between $2.60 and $19.38 over the last twelve months.



Advaxis, Inc., a clinical development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company?s platform technology generates an immune response by serving as its own adjuvant, directing antigen presentation, increasing tumor infiltrating killer T-cells, and decreasing Tregs/MDSCs in the tumor.



Has ADXS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) closed yesterday at $0.0615, a -3.15% decrease. Around 2.47 million. The company is now valued at around $28.35 million.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



Has AMBS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY) moved -0.28 percent lower at $14.40 and traded between $14.24 and $14.40 after opening the day at $14.32. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.24%, which stands at 4.65% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 1.05%.



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide. The company offers antiseptic liquids under the Dettol brand; depilatory products under the Veet brand; medicated sore throat products under the Strepsils brand



Why Should Investors Buy RBGLY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Bayside Corp(OTCMKTS:BYSD) shares fall, losing -8.33 percent to close at $0.0011. The stock is down around -94.5% this year and -89% for the last 12 months. Around 72.21 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.15 million shares.



Bayside Corporation operates as an energy exploration, development, and production company. It specializes in acquiring, drilling, reworking, re-completing, and enhancing oil and gas properties primarily in Texas and Mississippi.



Will BYSD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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