Small Cap Alert - Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF)



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY)gain +4.55% to closed at the price of $1.61 after opening at $1.54. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 586,224.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.14M shares. Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing drugs to improve the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions. Its product candidate, peginesatide, is for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis.



Will AFFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 2.44M shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.47M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.17 for the day and its closing price was $0.165 after decline -2.88%. Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being.



Will NVLX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP) traded with volume of 4.56M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 1.21M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.09 and closed at $0.0980 by scoring +17.37%. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Elite) is a specialty pharmaceutical company principally engaged in the development and manufactures of oral, controlled-release products, using technology and the development and manufacture of generic pharmaceuticals.



For How Long ELTP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) stock traded with total volume of 461,473.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 191,601.00 shares. SBOTF started its trading session with the price of $1.07 and closed at $1.14 after gain 7.55%. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



For How Long SBOTF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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