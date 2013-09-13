Small Cap Alert - Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), United American Healthcare.(OTCMKTS:UAHC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), United American Healthcare.(OTCMKTS:UAHC).



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) ended higher +6.48% and complete the day at $1.15. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.53million. After opening at $1.12, the stock hit as high as $1.29 However, it traded between $0.04 and $1.29 over the last twelve months.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale.



For How Long WTER will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Press Ventures Inc(OTCBB:PVEN) closed yesterday at $0.129, a +5.74% increase. Around 19.14 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 413,795 shares. The company is now valued at around $38.43 million.



For How Long PVEN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



United American Healthcare.(OTCMKTS:UAHC) moved +438.46 percent higher at $0.140 and traded between $0.04 and $0.40 after opening the day at $0.04. Its performance over the last five days remained 250%, which stands at 250% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 1057.02



United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties



For How Long UAHC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) shares fall, losing -0.33 percent to close at $66.12. The stock is up around 1.46% this year and 5.64% for the last 12 months. Around 2.17 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 666,258 shares.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water principally under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring



Will NSRGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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