Small Cap Alert: Allied Irish Banks PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AIBYY), Obscene Jeans Corp.(OTCBB:OBJE), Infinity Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY), Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Allied Irish Banks PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AIBYY), Obscene Jeans Corp.(OTCBB:OBJE), Infinity Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY), Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA)



Allied Irish Banks PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AIBYY) opened its shares at the price of $1.21 for the day. Its closing price was $1.24 after gaining +0.81% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 120,769.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 64,397.00 shares. The beta of AIBYY stands at4.48.



Allied Irish Banks, public limited company, (AIB) together with its subsidiaries conducts retail and commercial banking business in Ireland.



Why Should Investors Buy AIBYY After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



Obscene Jeans Corp.(OTCBB:OBJE) percentage change plunged -0.02% to close at $0.43with the total traded volume of 215,259.00 shares, and average volume of 219,821.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.25 - $3.90, while its day lowest price was $0.42 and it hit its day highest price at $0.46.



OBJ Enterprises, Inc., a development stage company, focuses to design, develop, manufacture, market, wholesale, distribute, and sell a women’s line of ?Obscene Brand jeans.



Has OBJE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Infinity Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) started its trading session with the price of $3.40 and closed at $3.48 by scoring +3.88%. IFNY’s stocks traded with total volume of 64,562.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 52,599.00 shares. The beta of IFNY stands at 2.32. Day range of the stock was $3.35-$3.52.



Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (Infinity), is a natural resources exploration and development company with oil and gas concessions covering 1.4 million acres offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.



Will IFNY Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA) closed at the price of $0.0036 after opening at $0.0038. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 13.99 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 17.36 million shares.



Bebida Beverage Company is engaged in functional beverages. The Company’s products include water, energy drinks and other functional drinks.



Is BBDA a Solid Investment at These Levels?Read This Report For Details



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