Small Cap Alert - Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), HARVEY WESTBURY CORP(OTCMKTS:HVYW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), HARVEY WESTBURY CORP(OTCMKTS:HVYW)



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY) opened its shares at the price of $0.22 for the day. Its closing price was $0.193 after declining -13.84% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.69M shares, while its average trading volume remained 473,332.00 shares. The beta of NTDOY stands at 2.37. Alpha Bank SA is a Greece-based banking institution. It has six business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking sector offers all types of deposit products, loan facilities and debit and credit cards.



Will ALBKY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY) percentage change gain +1.82% to close at $12.32 with the total traded volume of 937,567.00 shares, more than average volume of 417,050.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.18 - $14.85, while its day lowest price was $12.30 and it hit its day highest price at $12.41.Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



Will SBRCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 89,003.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 124,693.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $23.59- $32.00, while its day lowest price was $24.86 and it hit its day highest price at $25.17. FANUY total market capitalization is $36.43 billion. Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan.



Can Investors Bet on FANUY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



HARVEY WESTBURY CORP(OTCMKTS:HVYW) started its trading session with the price of $0.0032 and closed at $0.0023 after decline -30.30%. KVPHQ stocks traded with total volume of 21.26M shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.61M shares. Day range of the stock was 0.002 -$0.0033. Harvey Westbury Corp. engages in manufacturing and wholesaling aftermarket automotive products. The company offers waxes and polishes, oil and air filters, antifreeze and battery testers, a carbon monoxide tester, and drain plug series. It sells its products to distributors and retailers. The company is headquartered in Paterson, New Jersey.



Why Should Investors Buy HVYW After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/