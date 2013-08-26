Small Cap Alert - BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY).



BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY) ended higher +1.43% and complete the day at $92.75. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 45,872. After opening at $92.30, the stock hit as high as $92.89. However, it traded between $75.99 and $104.10 over the last twelve months.



BASF SE is a German chemical company. It diversifies its activities into five business segments: Chemicals, providing basic products and specialties including nitric acid and methanol



For How Long BASFY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY) closed yesterday at $8.74, a -1.47% decrease. Around 127,419 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 83,553 shares. The company is now valued at around $3.25 billion.



Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited (Telecom) is a supplier of telecommunications and information, communications and technology (ICT) services in New Zealand and Australia.



Has NZTCY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI) moved +5.97 percent higher at $0.0710 and traded between $0.06 and $0.07 after opening the day at $0.07. Its performance over the last five days remained 108.82%, which stands at 373.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 1477.78%.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally.



For How Long EWSI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) shares rose, gaining +0.56 percent to close at $23.33. The stock is up around 28.05% this year and 61.68% for the last 12 months. Around 73,470 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 127,359 shares.



Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management



Why Should Investors Buy AXAHY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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