Small Cap Alert - Blue Earth Inc(OTCMKTS:BBLU), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY(OTCMKTS:PEGFF), Car Charging Group Inc(OTCMKTS:CCGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Blue Earth Inc(OTCMKTS:BBLU), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY(OTCMKTS:PEGFF), Car Charging Group Inc(OTCMKTS:CCGI).



Blue Earth Inc(OTCMKTS:BBLU) ended higher +0.89% and complete the day at $3.39. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 118,008. After opening at $3.30, the stock hit as high as $3.44. However, it traded between $0.82 and $3.89 over the last twelve months.



Blue Earth, Inc. is engaged in a mergers and acquisition in the clean-tech industry. The Company primary focus is acquiring companies and technologies that serve the energy efficiency services and renewable energy market sectors



For How Long BBLU will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY) closed yesterday at $28.81, a -1.23% decrease. Around 30,059 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 41,418 shares. The company is now valued at around $40.56 billion.



Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited is a real estate company. Building segment develops, leases and manages buildings, operates parking lots and the heat supply business. Housing segment constructs, sells, manages and leases condominiums and housing, operates golf courses.



Has MITEY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY(OTCMKTS:PEGFF) moved -2.46 percent lower at $19.83 and traded between $19.79 and $20.50 after opening the day at $20.50. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.44%, which stands at 6.79% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -14.71%.



Why Should Investors Buy PEGFF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Car Charging Group Inc(OTCMKTS:CCGI) shares fall, losing -5.94 percent to close at $0.950. The stock is down around -40.63% this year and -24% for the last 12 months. Around 196,105 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 37,572 shares.



Car Charging Group, Inc. (CarCharging), is a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The Company provides turnkey EV charging services to commercial, residential, and municipal property owners. These services enable EV drivers to recharge their EVs where they live, work, and play



Will CCGI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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