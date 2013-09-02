Small Cap Alert - Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF), VizStar Inc(OTCMKTS:VIZS), GRUPO FINANCIERO ADR(OTCMKTS:GBOOY), FEDERAL NATL PFD T(OTCBB:FNMAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF), VizStar Inc(OTCMKTS:VIZS), GRUPO FINANCIERO ADR(OTCMKTS:GBOOY), FEDERAL NATL PFD T(OTCBB:FNMAT).



Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF) ended higher +1.26% and complete the day at $4.577. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 88.17k. After opening at $4.52, the stock hit as high as $4.605. However, it traded between $2.97 and $5.03 over the last twelve months.



Bombardier Inc. manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Bombardier Aerospace and Bombardier Transportation. The Bombardier Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports aviation products comprising business aircrafts; commercial aircrafts, including regional jets, turboprops, and single-aisle mainline jets; and specialized and amphibious aircrafts



For How Long BDRBF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



VizStar Inc(OTCMKTS:VIZS) closed yesterday at $0.0004. Around 13.1 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $2.7 million.



VizStar, Inc. focuses on providing private aviation charter brokerage services. It plans to broker private airline charter flights on a hourly basis; and provide service private aviation to clientele and customers, including entertainers, athletes, business executives, and government agencies.



How Should Investors Trade VIZS Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



GRUPO FINANCIERO ADR(OTCMKTS:GBOOY) moved +3.54 percent higher at $31.58 and traded between $30.22 and $31.63 after opening the day at $30.88. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.79%, which stands at 0.54% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -2.86%.



Grupo Financiero Banorte, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Mexico. It primarily accepts demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; and offers commercial loans, loans to financial institutions, credit cards and other consumer loans, mortgage loans, government loans, and payroll loans.



For How Long GBOOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FEDERAL NATL PFD T(OTCBB:FNMAT) Trade close at $7.70. The stock is up around 264.93% this year and 670% for the last 12 months. Around 26,763 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 156,243shares.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.



Can FNMAT Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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