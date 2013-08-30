Small Cap Alert: Cordia Corp (OTCMKTS: CORG), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY), Obscene Jeans Corp. (OTCBB: OBJE), KBridge Energy Corp (OTCMKTS: BMMCF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cordia Corp (OTCMKTS: CORG), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY), Obscene Jeans Corp. (OTCBB: OBJE), KBridge Energy Corp (OTCMKTS: BMMCF).



Cordia Corp (OTCMKTS: CORG) decreased -65.56% and closed at $0.0310 on a traded volume of 906.011 shares, in comparison to 239.460 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 2483.33%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $402.657 shares and its total outstanding shares are 12.99 million.



Will CORG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ordia Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in the United States. It offers local exchange, local access, domestic, and international long distance telephone services, as well as a suite of local features and calling plans to business, residential, and wholesale customers.



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY) plunged -0.51% and closed at $7.73 on a traded volume of 61.725 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 78.361 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 3.62%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.68 and $7.77.



Will FIATY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



Obscene Jeans Corp. (OTCBB: OBJE) jumped 12.73% and closed at $0.540. So far in three months, the stock is down -22.3%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.25 and $3.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.57. Its introductory price for the day was $0.50, with the overall traded volume of 242.455 shares.



Will OBJE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



OBJ Enterprises, Inc., a development stage company, focuses to design, develop, manufacture, market, wholesale, distribute, and sell a women’s line of ?Obscene Brand jeans?. It also plans to offer t-shirts, jackets, and sweatshirts. OBJ Enterprises, Inc.



KBridge Energy Corp (OTCMKTS: BMMCF) after opening its shares at the price of $0.08, dropped -25.00% to close at $0.0600 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 734.757 shares, in comparison to 207.693hares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0002 and $0.94 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.09.



Will BMMCF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kbridge Energy Corp., a development stage company, provides consulting services in South Korea. It operates as a broker for energy and resource related contracts.



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