Small Cap Alert - Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY), OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY), OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH)



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) decline -1.06% to closed at the price of $179.52 after opening at $180.34. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1,416.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 7,136.00 shares. DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. is a construction company. Housing segment operates contract work and sells houses



For How Long DWAHY Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 62,160.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 54,499.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $4.59for the day and its closing price was $4.79 after gain +4.13%. Osisko Mining Corporation engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining gold properties in the Americas.



Will OSKFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ) traded with volume of 140,069.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 88,362.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.80 and closed at 3.67 after decline -5.41%. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) is a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned or operated a fleet of 111 double-hulled vessels.



Will OSGIQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH) stock traded with total volume of 1.49M shares, while the average trading volume remained 328,187.00 shares. WMIH started its trading session with the price of $1.00 and closed at $1.01 after decline -0.98%. WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as Washington Mutual, Inc. and changed its name to WMI Holdings Corp. WMI Holdings Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.



For How Long WMIH will Fight for Profitability?Read This Trend Analysis report



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