Small Cap Alert: Deutsche Post AG ADR (OTCMKTS: DPSGY), NOKIA (AB) OY EUR 0. (OTCMKTS: NOKBF), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SCGLY), MTN Group Ltd (OTCMKTS: MTNOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deutsche Post AG ADR (OTCMKTS: DPSGY) NOKIA (AB) OY EUR 0. (OTCMKTS: NOKBF) Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MTNOY).



Deutsche Post AG ADR (OTCMKTS: DPSGY) increased 1.90% and closed at $29.56 on a traded volume of 47.571 shares, in comparison to 30.985 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 34.61%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $35.07 billion.



Will DPSGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Deutsche Post AG and its subsidiaries provide logistics and communications services primarily in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four divisions: Mail; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; and Supply Chain.



NOKIA (AB) OY EUR 0. (OTCMKTS: NOKBF) soared 31.87% and closed at $5.12 on a traded volume of 18.05 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 260.810 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 47.02%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $5.01 and $5.48.



Will NOKBF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) jumped 1.83% and closed at $8.90. So far in three months, the stock is up 9.88%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.15 and $9.62 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $9.02. Its introductory price for the day was $8.94, with the overall traded volume of 38.985 shares.



Will SCGLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Societe Generale Group provides retail banking, specialized financial and insurance, private banking, investment management, and corporate and investment banking services worldwide.



MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MTNOY) after opening its trade at the price of $18.02, dropped -1.48% to close at $17.98for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 48.156 shares, in comparison to 86.620 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $16.28 and $21.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $18.07.



Will MTNOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MTN Group Limited provides voice and data communications products and services to individuals and businesses.



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