Small Cap Alert - Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY).



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) ended higher +1.51% and complete the day at $12.93. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 611,418. After opening at $12.69, the stock hit as high as $12.99. However, it traded between $10.34 and $13.20 over the last twelve months.



Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers.



For How Long DTEGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY) closed yesterday at $1.72, a -7.53% decrease. Around 703,994 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 427,296 shares. The company is now valued at around $144.71 million.



ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes



Has IWSY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) moved +3.07 percent higher at $7.12 and traded between $6.95 and $7.15 after opening the day at $6.95. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.64%, which stands at -1.52% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -15.94%.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



For How Long LSTMF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) shares fall, losing -4.49 percent to close at $1.49. The stock is down around -92.15% this year and -92.13% for the last 12 months. Around 879,397 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.43 million shares.



Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



Will AFFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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