Small Cap Alert - Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF).



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) ended higher +1.82% and complete the day at $13.96. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 855,190. After opening at $13.91, the stock hit as high as $14.05. However, it traded between $10.34 and $14.05 over the last twelve months.



Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers



For How Long DTEGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) closed yesterday at $66.31, a +0.41% increase. Around 319,695 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 607,260 shares. The company is now valued at around $228.79 billion.



Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, European Union, and internationally. It discovers, develops, and delivers diagnostic and therapeutic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment monitoring of diseases



For How Long RHHBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) moved +2.90 percent higher at $0.160 and traded between $0.15 and $0.16 after opening the day at $0.16. Its performance over the last five days remained 44.81%, which stands at 94.51% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 99.62%.



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. It develops orally administered controlled-release products for various therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, and infection.



For How Long ELTP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) shares rose, gaining +11.11 percent to close at $1.89. The stock is up 553.98% this year and 530% for the last 12 months. Around 695,727 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 465,759 shares.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe



Why Should Investors Buy SBOTF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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