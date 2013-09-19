Small Cap Alert - Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF).



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) ended higher +21.61% and complete the day at $0.130. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 9.90 million. After opening at $0.11, the stock hit as high as $0.13. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.13 over the last twelve months.



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. It develops orally administered controlled-release products for various therapeutic areas



For How Long ELTP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) closed yesterday at $0.0981, a +12.76% increase. Around 9.38 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 3.92 million shares. The company is now valued at around $53.47 million.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets



For How Long NTEK Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) moved -1.22 percent lower at $0.252 and traded between $0.18 and $0.49 after opening the day at $0.25. Its performance over the last five days remained -25.76%, which stands at -17.41% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 18.26%.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology



Why Should Investors Buy ONCS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) shares rose, gaining +1.16 percent to close at $19.64. The stock is down around -1.31% this year and -14.24% for the last 12 months. Around 94,144 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 84,512 shares.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012, the company had proved plus probable reserves of 4.6 billion barrels of synthetic crude oil.



Why Should Investors Buy COSWF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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