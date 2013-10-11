Small Cap Alert - ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Urban Ag Corp(OTCMKTS:AQUM), Fastfunds Financial Corporation(OTCMKTS:FFFC), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Urban Ag Corp(OTCMKTS:AQUM), Fastfunds Financial Corporation(OTCMKTS:FFFC), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY).



ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF) ended lower -4.14% and complete the day at $0.139. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.46 million. After opening at $0.14, the stock hit as high as $0.14. However, it traded between $0.12 and $0.22 over the last twelve months.



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States. The company?s principal properties include the White Mesa mill located near Blanding, Utah; the Arizona Strip uranium properties located in north central Arizona



Has EFRFF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Urban Ag Corp(OTCMKTS:AQUM) closed yesterday at $0.0015, a +50.00% increase. Around 149.55 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 21.75 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 72,105.



Urban Ag Corp. provides hazardous material abatement and environment remediation services in the United States. The company offers construction path services, including pre-construction, site selection and preparation, hazardous material abatement



For How Long AQUM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Fastfunds Financial Corporation(OTCMKTS:FFFC) trade close at $0.0009 and traded between $0.0009 and $0.0015 after opening the day at $0.0011. Its performance over the last five days remained -35.71%, which stands at -50% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -74.29%.



FastFunds Financial Corp., through its subsidiary, Advanced Technology Development, Inc., holds a license related to a provisional patent titled, ?METHOD OF SEPARATING CARBON DIOXIDE?



What FFFC Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY) shares rose, gaining +1.10 percent to close at $29.31. The stock is up around 23.46% this year and 51.47% for the last 12 months. Around 32,488 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 43,552 shares.



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company?s Building Business segment is involved in the development, leasing, and property management of office buildings; management and operation of shopping centers and parking lots; and operation of district heating and cooling services



Why Should Investors Buy MITEY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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